KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Traffic flow on several major highways has been reported to be under control despite an increase in the number of vehicles as of 6.30 pm today, ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays today and the upcoming Ramadan.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted by Bernama, said traffic remained manageable along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2, as well as the North-South Expressway (PLUS) E2 heading towards Johor.

She said there was an increase in traffic from Gombak to Genting Sempah and at entry routes into the capital, namely from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza to the city centre, and from Senai to Kulai.

“Slow-moving traffic has been reported from the Menora Tunnel to the Sungai Perak Rest and Service Area, from Bandar Baharu to Jawi, and from Permatang Pauh to the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza. LLM expects the number of vehicles to increase tonight, but the situation remains under control,” she said.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information via the PLUSLine toll-free line at 1-800-88-0000 and X page @plustrafik, or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as the X page @llmtrafik. — Bernama