KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Tan Sri Noh Omar today announced his resignation as a Supreme Council member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), citing dissatisfaction over the party’s recent disciplinary actions.

He said the Disciplinary Board had failed to respect the outcome of a Supreme Council meeting on January 12, which supposedly decided that all disciplinary measures should be postponed.

“So, the question is why did the disciplinary board continue taking action against Bersatu members? What is the point of holding meetings if the decisions are not respected?” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Noh added that the Supreme Council had formed a Party Strengthening Committee chaired by Tan Sri Rais Yatim to restore unity, but disciplinary action was instead taken against members.

He maintained that action should be taken against those who breached the Supreme Council’s decision, not those who had issued earlier statements.

“My principle is one — nobody above the law — and everyone is subject to the rules and the constitution,” he said, adding that a special meeting should have been convened before any change was made to the January 12 decision.

Yesterday, 17 Bersatu leaders, including deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, were confirmed expelled, triggering fresh internal turmoil within the party.