KOTA KINABALU, Feb 14 — A 33-year-old personal assistant of an international firm was sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of a salesgirl three years ago.

Justice Datuk Alexander Siew How Wai imposed the capital punishment on Chung King Fung @ Haider Daniel Chung Abdullah after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and, if not sentenced to death, a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane for male offenders under the age of 50.

Chung admitted to killing 21-year-old Nurul Ain Silien at a shop in a shopping complex here on May 29, 2023. He entered the guilty plea on February 9, the day the trial was scheduled to begin.

In his reserved decision delivered yesterday, Justice Alexander held that the killing was premeditated and rejected the defence’s argument that it was a crime of passion.

“This was not a crime of passion, contrary to the submission of learned counsel. It was a premeditated killing, with the accused having bought the knife used to stab the victim the day before,” he said.

Referring to closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings tendered in court, the judge described the attack as vicious and brazen.

“The accused repeatedly stabbed the victim from the side and then proceeded to stab her in the back with great force no less than eight times,” he said.

The court heard that the accused and the victim had previously been in a relationship. Defence counsel submitted that Chung had been triggered after seeing the victim with another man following their breakup.

It was also submitted in mitigation that Chung did not flee the scene, called the police himself, and has elderly parents and a child to care for.

However, Justice Alexander ruled that these factors did not lessen the gravity of the crime.

“The accused not only took the victim’s life in a cruel manner but also destroyed any chance of a normal life for the victim’s family,” he said.

The court declined to make an order for compensation, stating that such matters are better addressed through civil proceedings.

Chung was represented by counsel Edward Paul, while counsel Jakariya Ab Jalil held a watching brief for the deceased’s family. — The Borneo Post