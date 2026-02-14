KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Scores of supporters of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin welcomed the ousted Bersatu deputy president with chants of “Hidup Hamzah!” (Long Live Hamzah) when he arrived at the Universiti Malaya Alumni Clubhouse (PAUM) today.

The supporters, dressed in white, also chanted “Undur Undur Tan Sri,” urging party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down.

Hamzah is expected to deliver a speech to his supporters at the “Reset” event, organised by Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, and attended by several Bersatu lawmakers and state assemblymen.

Prominent leaders present included women chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Alor Gajah division chief Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik, former Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, and ex-information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Following a months-long leadership struggle, Hamzah and 16 other leaders aligned with him were expelled by the party for allegedly breaching the party constitution.

After a Bersatu Supreme Council meeting at his residence today, Muhyiddin defended the expulsions as crucial to “save the party” and claimed he had endured “internal sabotage” in Bersatu for years.