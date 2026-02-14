KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The internal crisis within Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) appears to be intensifying after the party’s official Facebook account changed its cover photo to an image calling for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as president last night.

So far, no official explanation has been issued regarding the change to the account’s display.

On the account, a photo of Muhyiddin was uploaded with the words “Undur Muhyiddin” (Step Down Muhyiddin), which was changed tonight, along with a status reading “Masanya sudah tiba” (The time has come), sparking various reactions among social media users.

It is understood that a special meeting of the Bersatu Supreme Council is scheduled to take place at the party president’s residence at 10 am today.

The party’s internal turmoil has further escalated following the expulsion of 17 Bersatu members by the Disciplinary Board as of today, including four members of parliament and two state assemblymen. — Bernama