KUALA LUMPUR: Several hours after his expulsion notice from Bersatu was issued, the party’s former deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin shared a photograph of a meeting with several PAS leaders in Rusila, Terengganu.

The image was posted on his Facebook page last night.

“Alhamdulillah. Afternoon tea in Rusila. Allah SWT is the best of planners,” he wrote.

Those in the photograph included PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang; PAS vice-president and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar; PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan; and Bachok MP Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman.

Also present were former Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, as well as Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who were also expelled from the party.

Yesterday, Hamzah was expelled with immediate effect after the party’s disciplinary board decided he had breached its constitution and Code of Ethics.

Following his expulsion, 17 other Bersatu leaders were also sacked in the same action.