KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The investigation into the alleged defamatory report against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki will be handled by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT), Prosecution Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) at Bukit Aman.

This was confirmed by Bukit Aman JSJ director Datuk M Kumar after his department received a police report yesterday concerning Azam’s alleged share ownership in a company, as claimed by an international news agency.

He said investigations were being carried out into the publication of an article published on February 10 by the international news agency, suspected of containing defamatory statements alleging that Azam owned 17.7 million shares in a company.

“Investigations are being conducted under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network services,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kumar said investigations were ongoing and the public was reminded not to make any speculation on the case while police completed their probe in respect of the principle of criminal justice in the country.

On yesterday, Azam said that he no longer held any shares in any company and that all previous share transactions were conducted transparently and in full compliance with government regulations, adding that his trading account was now empty and could be verified with Bursa Malaysia.

Thursday, Azam initiated legal action against a recent report by Bloomberg, which he described as misleading, defamatory and damaging to his reputation as well as the integrity of the commission. — Bernama