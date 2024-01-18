KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Three Malaysian representatives including 2022 men’s doubles world champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia, smashed their way to the last eight of the 2024 India Open in New Delhi, today.

In the second round of the Super 750 tournament held in the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, fourth seed Aaron-Wooi Yik had no problem disposing unseeded Japanese pair, Kenya Mitsuhashi-Hiroki Okamura, 21-10, 21-14, in 31 minutes.

The current world number four will play Chinese pair, Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, who were stretched by another national duo, Goh Sze-Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, 21-19, 17-21, 21-17.

Meanwhile, Zii Jia, stunned fifth seed from Indonesia, Jonatan Christie, 21-15, 21-13, to set up a date against second seed, Kodai Naraoka, who edged compatriot, Takuma Obayashi, 21-19, 21-17.

In the meantime, independent mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie were also through to the next round after the pair prevailed against Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi of China, 26-24, 21-10.

Another Chinese duo, Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin stand in Soon Huat-Shevon’s way in the quarter-finals after the fifth seeds saw off Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo of Japan, 21-14, 21-13.

However, it was a tournament to forget for three other representatives including national women’s doubles top pair, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah and national number one mixed doubles duo, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei after both were sent packing early in the second round.

Pearly-Thinaah went down to fourth seeds from Japan, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida, 16-21, 13-21, while professional pair, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sen also lost to Hong Kong’s Yeung Nga Ting-Yeung Pui Lam, 11-21, 21-15, 10-21.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, on the other hand, were shown the exit by former 2021 world champions from Thailand, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai, 19-21, 16-21. — Bernama