KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — National para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou remained in a class of his own after successfully defending the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) title at the 2026 BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Manama, Bahrain today.

In the final at Isa Sports City, Liek Hou had little trouble sealing a 21-6, 21-11 victory over Taiwan’s Fang Jen-Yu in 28 minutes, securing the ninth world title of his career.

Liek Hou had previously clinched the men’s singles SU5 crown in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2022 and 2024.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics gold medallist has also amassed six men’s doubles SU5 world titles, won in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Liek Hou has a chance to complete a double at this year’s world championships as he is also set to feature in the men’s doubles SU5 final scheduled for tonight.

The 37-year-old, who is partnering Mohamad Faris Ahmad Azri, will face Taiwan’s Fang-Pu Gui Yu. — Bernama