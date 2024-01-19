KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Former men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are the country’s sole representatives to advance to the semi-finals of the India Open, which will take place in New Delhi, tomorrow.

The 45-minute quarter-final match at the K.D Jadhav Indoor Hall tonight saw the duo ranked fourth in the world beat the eighth seeds of the tournament, Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi of China, 21-19, 21-19.

Aaron-Wooi Yik — bronze medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — are set to take on either Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty from India or Danish pair Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

Meanwhile, a different fate befell the country’s professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, who were defeated 13-21, 13-21, by the fifth-seeded duo Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin from China.

Advertisement

National professional singles player Lee Zii Jia was also shown the exit by Kodai Naraoka of Japan, losing 21-13, 9-21, 16-21 to the 2023 China Masters champion. — Bernama