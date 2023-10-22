HANGZHOU, Oct 22 — National men’s table-tennis player Chee Chaoming started the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games on the right foot after defeating Filipino player Sultan Linadr today.

In the first act that took place at the Gongshu Canal Sports Stadium, the 26-year-old player saw off Sultan 11-5,11-7,9-11,11-8 in the men’s MS9 (physical disability) Group D singles.

Chaoming is scheduled to meet host challenger Fan Yufei tomorrow.

Another national player, Brady Chin, who competed in the same event in Group B, however, received a different fate after losing to his opponent from China, Zhao Yi Qing, 8-11, 9-11, 11-7, 3-11 and will meet Japan’s Abe Hayuma next in group stage action.

Advertisement

Another national player who struggled in the men’s singles MS11 (physical disability) Jennahtul Fahmi Ahmad Jennah was also defeated by Taiwanese Chen Po Yen 4-11, 5-11, 9-11 in Group A and will face off with Hong Kong’s Tsoi Ming Fai tomorrow. — Bernama