KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has reminded football fans to be disciplined and watch their behaviour and conduct, whether in or outside the stadium, to uphold the dignity of the team and state.

His Royal Highness said supporters must avoid actions that could lead to punishment or fines, and air any grievances through the proper channels.

“Stay away from drugs, which can damage morals and thinking. Spirited support must be accompanied by discipline and wisdom,” the Sultan said.

His Royal Highness said this at the launch and sale of the book titled Gemilang: Sejarah Perjalanan Bola Sepak Selangor (Glory: History of Selangor’s Football Journey) in conjunction with the Hari Legasi Merah Kuning celebration here today.

Also present was the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is also the Selangor FC patron, described football as the best sporting instrument to unite multi-racial Malaysians.

His Royal Highness said the sport upholds values of respect and sportsmanship, despite the fierce competition between teams.

“This is the spirit of football that we should portray and inherit,” the Sultan said, while expressing hope that Selangor FC will continue to progress with confidence and preserve the legacy of success for future generations.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reflected on Selangor’s glory days from the 1960s to 1980s, when they reigned supreme and even competed at the international level without imported players.

His Royal Highness said the success was achieved through unearthing local talents from every district, in addition to emphasising discipline, determination and love for the team.

“This approach helped produce players with passion and determination and a strong emotional bond between the players and supporters,” said the Sultan. — Bernama