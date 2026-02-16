KANGAR, Feb 16 — The Perlis Football Association (PFA) will submit an application to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to reconsider and withdraw the decision to expel the state association as an affiliate of the national governing body.

PFA President Zamri Ibrahim said that this was among the key matters discussed during the PFA Annual Congress held yesterday. He plans to seek this consideration once the new FAM committee is appointed.

“PFA does not intend to apply for new membership; instead, we will submit an application for the previous expulsion decision to be rescinded,” he told Bernama after the annual congress here yesterday

One of the main agendas of the congress was the election of the new PFA committee for the 2026-2030 term which saw Zamri re-elected as PFA President.

On September 4, 2025, FAM reportedly expelled PFA as an affiliate after the state association failed to resolve issues related to FIFA directives. This included the failure to pay salary arrears and contract compensation to former PFA Football Director Matt Holland within the stipulated six-month period.

FAM had previously stated that PFA could re-apply for affiliation once all outstanding issues were successfully resolved.

Prior to the expulsion, in December 2024, FAM decided to suspend PFA until the association fully settled the salary arrears and contract compensation claimed by the former Football Director, as ordered by FIFA on December 4, 2019.

Zamri claimed that PFA was never called for discussions to resolve the debt issues and asserted that FAM proceeded with the suspension and expulsion without any prior consultation. — Bernama