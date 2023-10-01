HANGZHOU, Oct 1 — The national diving camp bags another silver when the combination of Nur Dhabitah Sabri-Wendy Ng emerged runners-up in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard here today.

In the final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena here, Nur Dhabitah-Wendy started well in the first dive to be in the second place but they were overtaken by South Korean pair of Park Hareum-Kim Suji after the second dive.

Nonetheless, in the third dive, the Malaysians seized back their position with an overall of 152.40 points compared to 144.48 points by Park-Kim.

Nur Dhabitah-Wendy then consistently defended their position in the fourth and fifth dives to present the national diving camp’s first silver in this edition after collecting a total of 270.27 points.

The gold medal went to China’s world champion pair Chen Yiwen-Chang Yani with 335.73 points while the South Korean pair had to settle for bronze by collecting 253.56 points.

The achievement by Nur Dhabitah-Wendy saw them successfully defend the silver won in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

It is also the third medal contributed by the national diving camp at this Games and Nur Dhabitah’s second personal medal after winning bronze when paired with Datuk Pandelela Rinong in the women’s 10m synchronised platform event, yesterday.

Malaysia won another bronze yesterday through the combination of Muhammad Syafiq Puteh-Ooi Tze Liang in the men’s synchronised springboard 3m event. — Bernama