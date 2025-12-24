SHAH ALAM, Dec 24 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, yesterday extended their Christmas greetings to all Christians, particularly those in Selangor, who are celebrating the occasion.

According to a post on the Selangor Royal Office official Facebook page, the Sultan of Selangor said the festival should be celebrated in a spirit of joy, prosperity and unity, accompanied by gratitude shared with family and the surrounding community.

“I hope that the spirit of love and mutual respect expressed through this Christmas celebration will continue to strengthen unity and harmony among the multi-racial community in this country,” said His Royal Highness. — Bernama