KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has officially lodged a police report at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) following serious allegations of document forgery involving seven players of the national team, Harimau Malaya

Sinar Harian reported acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi confirmed that this action was taken in accordance with recommendations from the Independent Investigation Committee (IIC), chaired by former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif, after the committee concluded its investigation recently.

According to Mohd Yusoff, FAM is committed to providing full cooperation to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and will respect the ongoing legal process. “This move reflects FAM’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and efforts to strengthen governance to safeguard the interests of national football,” he stated.

Present at the police report filing were FAM Vice President and Legal Committee Chairman Datuk Saaran Nadarajah, as well as Vice President cum Media Committee Chairman Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin.

Earlier, FAM had announced its intention to file a police report regarding the alleged forgery, as recommended by the IIC.

The report aims to enable authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the suspected forgery of documents submitted to the International Football Association Board (FIFA). Mohd Yusoff emphasised the need for a comprehensive inquiry to determine how the forgery occurred and to identify those responsible.