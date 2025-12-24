JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 24 — A part-time actor and a family of three were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today on two charges of causing bodily harm at a shopping centre that later continued to an altercation at a police station last Sunday.

The accused, P. Suresh, 46, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out in Tamil before Magistrate A. Shaarmini.

Businessman Chua Chin Heng, 56, his wife, Loe Sou Peng, 55, and son Axl Chua Kai Jun, 27, claimed trial after the charge was read out in English.

According to the charge sheet, Suresh and Chua were jointly charged with disorderly conduct at the Larkin police station on December 21 at 6.15pm.

The charge was framed under Section 90 of the Police Act for disorderly conduct in a police facility and was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code for joint criminal liability that carries a maximum jail sentence of six months or a fine not exceeding RM500 upon conviction.

At the same time, Chua, his wife and son were charged with injuring Suresh at a shopping centre in Jalan Serigala here on the same day at 5.17pm.

The three accused later pleaded not guilty for the offence.

The charge was made under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntary causing hurt that was read with Section 34 of the same Act of joint criminal liability which carries a maximum prison sentence of 12 months or a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutors Sarah Siti Aisyah Mustapha Kamal and Nor Deana Aqilah Aliman.

Suresh was represented by his counsel Mehnagha Luckhamana, while the Chua family was represented by lawyer Muadz Zulkarnain.

The court later imposed a fine of RM1,900 on Suresh.

The court also granted Chua, his wife and their son, bail for a total sum of RM19,000 with one Malaysian surety.

The court then set January 27 for mention and the submission of additional documents.

It was previously reported that a physical altercation between two Singaporeans at a shopping centre here escalated into another fight at Larkin police station last Sunday when the parties wanted to file reports.

Chua and Sureah were later taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and treated for minor injuries.

It was learnt that the brawl started from a verbal dispute over spilled beverage.

Following the incident, video footages of the scuffle was widely shared on social media.