KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The woman whose body was discovered inside a bag buried behind a house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, Rembau last Thursday has been identified as Suri Narudin, reported missing since December 8.

According to Bernama, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the identification was confirmed through fingerprint checks matching records in the National Registration Department database.

“In addition, DNA analysis conducted by the Chemistry Department of Malaysia showed that the specimen matched a close family relationship, specifically a sibling, which strongly supports the identification of the body as 53-year-old Suri,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public not to speculate in ways that could affect the investigation and urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward to the Rembau District Police Headquarters or the nearest police station.

Alzafny added that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) assures the investigation will be conducted transparently, professionally, and in accordance with the law.

Last Thursday, police said the body found in the bag buried behind an unoccupied house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, was believed to be that of a woman reported missing in Ampang, Selangor, on December 8.

Following the discovery, two men aged 51 and 41 were arrested to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Earlier media reports stated that police had sought public assistance in locating Suri after her aunt filed a missing person report at the Ampang Police Station on December 15.