LONDON, Dec 24 — American lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has become a minority owner of Championship club Swansea.

Stewart joins rapper Snoop Dogg and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric as high-profile investors in the unfashionable Welsh team.

The 84-year-old TV host and author attended Swansea’s win against Wrexham on Friday.

Swansea’s majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said: “I am sure many of you will have seen that Martha Stewart was among those in attendance (on Friday).

“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest.

“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.”

Stewart is a billionaire businesswoman who built her success in the homemaking and lifestyle industries.

Swansea aim to lift the club’s profile and generate more revenue, which would allow them to spend more on new signings under profit and sustainability rules.

Former Real Madrid star Modric, now playing for AC Milan, invested in Swansea in April, with rap legend Snoop Dogg joining in July.

“We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City,” Cravatt and Cohen said.

Swansea are currently 19th in the English second tier and travel to leaders Coventry in their next match on Friday. — AFP