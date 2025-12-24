GEORGE TOWN, Dec 24 — The issue of an illegal cattle pen causing odour and pollution in Changkat Bukit Gambir has been resolved through talks between residents, the owner, and local authorities.

Batu Uban assemblyman A. Kumaresan said talks were held at his office today with all parties involved, following complaints from residents to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

He said MBPP mayor Datuk A. Rajendran and council members visited at 10am and found the pen housing over 10 cows had no approval.

“We sought a win-win solution, considering both the farmer’s income and residents’ well-being.

“The owner initially kept just two cows before building a larger pen without approval, causing odour pollution and potential river contamination, especially during rain,” he said.

Kumaresan said the state plans to move all cattle and goat farmers to a designated Balik Pulau site, away from homes, by March 2026.

However, he said under the agreement, the farmer has until Jan 31 to relocate the cattle pen to the designated area to address residents’ complaints.

Meanwhile, Noor Salehin Othman, chairman of Surau Al-Nur Bukit Gambir, said residents endured strong cattle odours, particularly mornings and evenings, which also polluted the nearby river.

“The cattle waste is disposed of twice daily, and the smell is strong, especially during rain. Runoff flows into a small river and then into a larger one, with some homes even flooded with waste-contaminated water,” he said.

Noor Salehin said the area’s 300-plus homes have had complaints lodged with MBPP, the Department of Environment, and the Batu Uban assemblyman for over three months. — Bernama