KANGAR, Dec 24 — Leaders from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have voiced support for political stability in Perlis amid reports of internal pressure on Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

In a statement, Perlis Pas Youth chief and Beseri state assemblyman Haziq Asyraf Dun said all parties must play their role in safeguarding stability in the state.

“We will not hesitate to take appropriate action against any party that seeks to threaten the stability of the state government,” he said.

Haziq said voters had given a clear mandate to Perikatan Nasional to govern Perlis, adding that priority should remain on the welfare of the people and the state’s development rather than the interests of certain individuals or factions.

Separately, Perikatan Nasional Perlis chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim yesterday said the coalition was not officially informed of claims that several state assemblymen had withdrawn support for Shukri.

According to a report in The Star, Shahidan said the coalition had only learned of the matter through media reports.

“This is not a crisis, merely a difference of opinion,” he reportedly said, adding that the issue could be resolved “within the family” without affecting the stability of the state administration.

Shahidan said any decision would be made at party level before being conveyed to the Raja of Perlis, noting that the state leadership would provide the necessary information and await instructions from party headquarters.

Mohd Shukri was discharged from a hospital in Kuala Lumpur yesterday after receiving treatment for chest pains.

Pakatan Harapan Perlis also expressed support for the existing state government to continue until the end of its term, citing a mandate obtained through a legitimate democratic process.

Angkatan Muda Harapan Perlis chief Dr Ahmad Fadhzil Mohamad said government stability was crucial for a small state like Perlis to ensure smooth administration, protect public funds and uphold the Royal Institution.

The statements come amid earlier reports that statutory declarations indicating a loss of confidence among some Pas and Bersatu assemblymen had been submitted to the Raja of Perlis, raising questions over the stability of the state administration.