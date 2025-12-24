PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — Malaysia’s non-citizen population is projected to reach 3.38 million in 2025, with an annual growth rate declining to - 0.5 per cent compared to 2024, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Based on the International Migration Statistics, Malaysia 2025 report released by DOSM today, the composition of the non-citizen population has decreased from 10.0 per cent in 2024 to 9.9 per cent in 2025.

“Overall, 33 administrative districts recorded a non-citizen population composition above the national average of 9.9 per cent in 2025,” DOSM said in a statement.

This is the first time DOSM has released the International Migration Statistics, Malaysia 2025 publication, in line with the United Nations’ Recommendations on Statistics of International Migration and Temporary Mobility 2025, which encourages member countries to provide integrated and continuous statistics on both stocks and flows of international migration.

Commenting on the report, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the publication serves as the foundation for developing a more structured and consistent international migration data system, in accordance with international standards.

In the initial phase of Malaysia’s international migration statistics, the focus will be on migrant stock statistics, which include comprehensive data on the non-citizen population in Malaysia and Malaysian citizens abroad.

“This stock data will continue to be improved through broader data coverage and enhanced methodologies to ensure accuracy, reliability, and consistency,” he added.

“DOSM will continue to strengthen coordination with relevant agencies to support the provision of more accurate, comprehensive, and useful international migration statistics for policy and national planning,” he said.

According to DOSM, these statistics are crucial for policy formulation and the planning of international migration-related programmes, as well as serving as a reference for researchers and academics.

International migration plays a significant role in shaping the country’s population structure, with direct implications for the labour market, social services provision, and socio-economic development planning.

“As such, the availability of high-quality and reliable international migration statistics is essential to support policymaking and decision-making,” the statement added. — Bernama