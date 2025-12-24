KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A former minister who served in the government Cabinet before the Covid-19 era is now under the radar of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The matter was confirmed by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama today, and informed that a new investigation paper has been opened involving the individual.

“Yes, I confirm that the investigation is underway and several important individuals will be called to assist in the investigation,” he said briefly.

It is understood that the former leader has previously been charged in court on several corruption-related charges.

Earlier, the media reported that the individual involved was under the radar of the MACC investigation following allegations of embezzlement while serving in a ministry involving the transfer of a high-value piece of government land to a prominent property developer. — Bernama