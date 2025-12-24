PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will summon a Muslim individual suspected of being involved in the “Interfaith Water Ceremony” programme to obtain an explanation regarding his involvement.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee confirmed that the individual concerned is not a Jakim officer.

He said the department had also met with the owner of the Facebook account who disclosed that there were Muslims involved in the programme, to ensure a fair and comprehensive assessment.

“This matter is being examined seriously by Jakim,” he said in a statement today.

Sirajuddin said Jakim is working closely with state religious authorities and relevant agencies to ensure that the assessment is carried out comprehensively and in accordance with existing laws.

“Jakim remains committed to preserving the sanctity of the Islamic faith. Any party with information is urged to lodge an official report with the Royal Malaysia Police as well as the state Islamic religious authorities,” he said.

Earlier, the Facebook account owner, in a post, published an article titled “Muslim Terlibat Dalam Dakyah Sesat Interfaith Water Ceremony” (Muslims Involved in Deviant Interfaith Water Ceremony).

According to him, during the Loving Couple Festival held at a hotel hall, the church also conducted an “Interfaith Water Ceremony”, which involved a joint prayer ritual with leaders of other religions.

The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) later clarified that the content cited in the article referred to a programme that took place seven years ago at a hotel in Seberang Jaya.

JHEAIPP informed that the programme had been officially reported and covered by local media in the same year, with news coverage focusing on the celebration and recognition of married couples from various ethnic backgrounds. — Bernama