JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 24 — The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) raided an illegal waste disposal site along Jalan Kempas Lama here last night following complaints of a burning odour detected in several areas of the district since December 22.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the DOE said the raid was carried out by its enforcement team based on information provided by Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, and that evidence of open burning activities was found at the site.

“However, during the inspection, no unusual odour resulting from the burning activities was detected at the time,” it said.

The DOE said that it will not compromise with any party, and follow-up investigations will continue to identify the actual source of the pollution and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

In a related development, the department said two enforcement teams were mobilised to conduct intensive monitoring to detect the source of odours in several industrial areas and along major routes here, from 9pm until 3am today.

The monitoring covered Jalan Seelong Jaya 2 to Jalan Seelong 15, the Taman Berjaya Industrial Area, Maju Jaya Industrial Area, Kempas Utama Industrial Area, Tebrau Industrial Area 1, as well as Jalan Kempas Lama and Jalan Bukit Kempas Lama.

The DOE said no unusual odours were detected at most of the locations, except at the Maju Jaya Industrial Area and along Jalan Kempas Lama, where residual burning odours were detected.

Monitoring was also extended to residential areas, including Bandar Dato’ Onn, Bandar Setia Tropika, Kampung Maju Jaya, Taman Impian Emas, Taman Tampoi Indah and Taman Perling.

“Based on observations at the residential locations, no unusual odours were detected throughout the monitoring period,” it said.

In this regard, the public is urged to channel any complaints related to environmental pollution through the toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-2727, via email at [email protected] or through the complaints portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama