KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A video that appeared to mock a sacred Hindu ritual thrust three of Malaysia’s most recognisable radio personalities into the centre of a national reckoning this year, setting the tone for a series of viral moments that followed — some damaging, others unexpectedly positive.

In March, a video of 3 Pagi Era presenters — Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri and Radin Amir Affendy — showed them mimicking movements associated with the Thaipusam ‘kavadi’ ritual during an on-air segment, with chants of “Vel, Vel!” audible in the background.

The clip spread rapidly online, prompting outrage from the Hindu community and leading to multiple police reports.

Investigations were launched under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) fined Era FM’s operator RM250,000.

The three Pagi Era breakfast show announcers, Radin Amir Affendi Ahmad Aruani, Nabil Ahmad and Azad Jasmin, went back on duty after a short hiatus following controversy over an ‘offensive’ video. — Picture courtesy of Era FM

The trio were suspended, publicly apologised and later visited Batu Caves to seek forgiveness.

They were subsequently allowed to return to air in April, but the episode reignited debate over cultural sensitivity, accountability in mainstream media and the limits of “comedy” in a multiracial society.

Academic claim sparks ridicule

In November, social media virality took a different form when Professor Solehah Yaacob, a lecturer at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), came under intense scrutiny after asserting that ancient Romans had learned shipbuilding techniques from Malays.

The claim — made during a public forum — drew swift backlash from historians and academics, who criticised it as unsubstantiated.

Online ridicule followed, with the lecturer being dubbed by some as “Professor Kangkung”, a label that quickly eclipsed the original academic discussion.

International Islamic University Malaysia’s Professor Dr Solehah Yaacob has defended her claims that ancient Romans learned shipbuilding techniques from Malays. — Picture via Facebook/Professor Dr Solehah Yaacob

IIUM distanced itself from the remarks and initiated an internal review, while Solehah defended herself by saying her views had been taken out of context and that she had been subjected to a “media lynching”.

A name mix-up that amused Malaysians

International politics also found an unlikely Malaysian angle in November when Zohran Mamdani, who emerged as New York’s first Muslim mayor, became the subject of local amusement due to repeated mispronunciations of his surname.

Some commentators conflated “Mamdani” with “Madani” — a term closely associated with Malaysia’s current governance branding — sparking jokes and commentary among Malaysians who followed the global coverage with bemusement.

Zohran Mamdani poses for a photo, during the New York City mayoral election, at the PS 20 The Clinton Hill School, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, November 4, 2025. — AFP pic

What began as a linguistic slip evolved into a viral moment reflecting how local political narratives can unexpectedly intersect with global events.

Anwar and Trump dance their way into Malaysian timelines

In October, Malaysia found itself trending internationally after US President Donald Trump’s arrival for the Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Footage of Trump performing his familiar rhythmic arm movements to traditional drumming during the official welcome ceremony alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim quickly went viral, racking up millions of views globally.

@themalaymail US President Donald Trump shared a light-hearted moment with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this morning, dancing on the red carpet to the tune of Hawaii Five-O as a welcoming band played at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Trump performed his signature campaign-style dance — a slow, rhythmic movement involving air punches and hip sways — in response to the performers. original sound - themalaymail - themalaymail

International media outlets replayed the clip as a light-hearted counterpoint to the summit’s serious geopolitical agenda, turning a ceremonial arrival into one of the most shared diplomatic moments of the year.

Malaysians spotted on Running Man

Virality also came without controversy in September when two Malaysian women unexpectedly appeared in an episode of South Korean variety show Running Man while travelling abroad.

Their brief interaction with the cast sparked excitement back home, with Malaysians proudly identifying the pair online and sharing clips across platforms.

The moment drew coverage in local media and was another example of Malaysians popping up in global pop culture spaces, even by chance.

Sofian Abdillah and the Singapore tourism clip

Closer to home, content creator Sofian Abdillah drew widespread attention in November after releasing a video promoting Singapore tourism, in which he candidly compared the island republic’s cleanliness, efficiency and visitor experience with Malaysia’s.

While some viewers criticised the clip as unpatriotic, others praised it for highlighting areas where Malaysia could improve.

Singapore tourism authorities amplified the video, further boosting its reach, while Sofian defended his work as constructive commentary rather than criticism.

Hari tu sempat pergi Singapore jap buat video travel, harap korang enjoy dengan video ni #VisitSingapore #PassionMadePossible pic.twitter.com/1NSq9iwC12 — sofyank96 (@sofyank96) November 29, 2025

The episode once again underscored how comparative narratives involving Malaysia and Singapore reliably strike a nerve — and generate clicks.

From kitchen beats to Hollywood, Rabbit Mac’s return to the limelight

Malaysian rapper Rabbit Mac, whose real name is Charles John Macallum, made headlines this year in mid-2025 with a major international breakthrough.

After years in Malaysia’s underground hip-hop scene and experiments with NFTs, he composed the official soundtrack “Watch Me” for the American mixed martial arts film American Warrior.

The Hollywood production stars Danny Trejo, Andrew Gray and Vishy Ayyar, and is directed by Gustavo Martin Benites.

Rabbitmac and Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel. — Screengrab via Instagram/@rabbit.mac

Rabbit Mac’s involvement marked a significant career milestone, earning recognition both at home and abroad for his distinctive sound.

He later went on to compose, rap and produce the original soundtrack for the hit local film Banduan, starring Aaron Aziz, Rosyam Nor and Afdlin Shauki, and directed by Kroll Azry.

Ipoh-born actuarist heading Australia’s top association

Beyond Malaysia’s borders, Win-Li Toh, the Ipoh-born head of Australia’s Actuaries Institute, became a viral figure in August after her rise to prominence drew attention to diversity and representation in traditionally closed professions.

Her story resonated with Malaysians following international careers, circulating widely in business and policy discussions as an example of quiet influence rather than controversy-driven fame.