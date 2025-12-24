KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is currently experiencing intermittent slowness affecting DuitNow services, including QR payments, transfers, bill payments and related transactions.

On the X platform today, Maybank said that some transactions may take longer than usual or are temporarily unavailable.

“During this period, you may continue to use Interbank GIRO as usual for transfers. Rest assured that work is in progress to restore the affected services as soon as possible,” it said.

For more information or assistance, write to [email protected] or contact 1-300-88-6688 (Malaysia) or +603-7844 3696 (overseas). — Bernama