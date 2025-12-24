NIBONG TEBAL, Dec 24 — Police are tracking down a 13-year-old boy who is believed to have left his home here last Sunday (Dec 21) and has yet to return as of today.

Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said the boy has been identified as Mohamad Arishh, who is of Indian Muslim ethnicity.

"Members of the public who have information on the boy’s whereabouts or have located him are urged to contact assistant investigating officer Sgt Surianah Jamlan at 04-585 8222 or 014-869 6851,” he said in a statement tonight. — Bernama