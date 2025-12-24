SHAH ALAM, Dec 24 — Authorities are investigating a man’s allegations that he was beaten by individuals believed to be police officers at a house in Kampung Sungai Ingat, Banting, near here, last month.

Kuala Langat Deputy Police chief DSP Mohd Sufian Amin said the department received a report on the incident from the victim’s mother on November 18.

He said that based on the report, the 39-year-old woman received a three-minute closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording showing the victim being slapped several times by individuals who introduced themselves as police officers.

“According to the report, the complainant’s son was slapped several times by the police officers in an attempt to unearth evidence. The complainant’s father also informed that he witnessed the incident as it occurred,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sufian said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

He urged the public not to speculate on the incident as it could hinder the investigation, and called on individuals with information to reach out to the nearest police station or the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-3187 2222 to assist in the probe.

It was reported that lawyer Latheefa Koya, during a press conference, said the victim, in his 20s, alleged that he was beaten and burnt with fire by police while in custody to force him to confess to a crime which he denied committing. — Bernama