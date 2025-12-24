KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — After a public statement from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s son, Datuk Mohamad Nizar, his sister Nooryana Najwa has also weighed in.

In a Facebook post, Nooryana claimed that the family had spent three months trying to get confirmation on the status and enforceability of the royal addendum.

High Court judge Alice Loke Yee Ching had stated during a hearing to decide if Najib could finish the rest of his sentence under house arrest: “The addendum order was not deliberated nor decided in the 61st Pardons Board meeting. There was no compliance with Article 42, consequently it is not a valid order.”

Nooryana also alleged that Najib’s letters to the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) and relevant ministries and agencies had gone unanswered, “with complete silence.”

She said her father had been reluctant to bring the matter to court.

“He was acutely aware that public disclosure would inevitably heighten sensitivities, especially given the existing attempts to obscure the truth. To what lengths would the parties opposed to the addendum's disclosure go to deny DSN his rights, and in the process, potentially challenge the very foundational pillars of our nation?”

Taking the matter to the courts was, Nooryana said, her father’s last resort.