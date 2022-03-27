Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin storm into Swiss Open final

National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have qualified for the final of the Swiss Open 2022 badminton championship. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have qualified for the final of the Swiss Open 2022 badminton championship in Basel.

In the semi-finals at St Jakobshalle early this morning, the eight seeded Malaysians defeated Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yakob Rambitan 21-18, 21-18.

In the first game, the two pairs were tied at 6-6 before newly crowned German Open champions Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin zzuddin raced to a 21-18 win.

The second game was also closely contested, with the score tied at 14-14 before the Malaysians won 21-18.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will meet fourth seeds Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the final today at 11 am local time (5 pm in Malaysia).

Malaysia will also feature in the mixed doubles final, where independent shuttlers Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie will take on Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Lohau. — Bernama