Allardyce to step down as West Brom manager

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce during the game against West Ham United at the London Stadium, London January 19, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 20 — Sam Allardyce will step down as West Bromwich Albion manager at the end of the season, the club said after Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League.

Allardyce took charge in December after Slaven Bilic was sacked but was unable to save the Midlands club from an immediate return to the Championship.

“West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club,” Allardyce said in a statement.

“After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer.” — Reuters