Karate contributes a gold and three silver

Madhuri Poovanesan is seen fighting against Thailand's Khamsi Tippawan in the 55 KG women's Kumite event. — Foto Bernama

MANILA, Dec 8 — The national team ended the second day of karate competition at the 30th SEA Games with a gold and three silvers here today.

The gold was delivered by P. Madhuri in the women’s kumite Under-50 kilogramme (kg) event, with a 4-1 win over Thailand’s Tippawan Khamsi at the World Trade Center here today.

There were tears of joy for Madhuri who admitted that the gold meant a lot to her personally as it was her first in the individual event.

She also cited national karate queen, Syakilla Salni Jefry Krishnan, who prior to this had contested the same event, as her mentor who inspired her to the win.

“Before coming here, and before my final bout, she (Syakilla) sent me a message, telling me to give my all.

“Syakilla is my senior and she is a very good athlete and a role model to me. I will continue to work hard to achieve what she already has,” she told reporters after the final.

Sadly, Madhuri’s gold-winning feat could not inspire three other Malaysian exponents to do the same in their respective finals, ending their bouts as silver medallists.

M. Mathivani, who had dominated the women’s kumite U-61 kg in her earlier rounds, made one mistake at the end of her fight with Thailand’s Arm Sukkiaw that cost her the gold, eventually losing 2-3.

“She did well, and the last few seconds I think I should have done something better, but it’s alright it’s her day and from my side I think it’s a good comeback after few years away, to comeback right now and deliver for the country,” she said.

The other two silver were contributed by Muhammad Arif Afifuddin Ab Malik in the men’s kumite U-67 kg and the women’s team event.

Facing defending champion Supa Ngamphuengphit of Thailand, Muhammad Arif went down tamely 0-7.

Malaysia also missed the chance of redeeming their 2017 edition loss in the women’s team final after Khaw Yee Voon, Chang Sin Yi and Celine Lee Xin Yi only managed 23.8 points to go down to Vietnamese opponents Nguyen Thi Phuong, Thi Thu Uyen Luu and Le Thi Khanh Ly who amassed a total of 25.4 points. — Bernama