KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Party people, a new livehouse is set to open along Jalan P. Ramlee soon, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious additions to Kuala Lumpur’s nightlife scene in years.

MiMi Superhouse will bring its high-octane entertainment to KL, featuring ‘live’ vocal and DJ performances across a two-storey venue. The space promises a futuristic main stage, world-class production setup, and room for more than 500 partygoers.

The second floor, meanwhile, offers a more private and exclusive environment, ideal for larger groups looking to enjoy a carefree night out.

What makes MiMi Superhouse especially intriguing isn’t just its grand ambition to be Asia’s best livehouse, but the brand behind it. The venue is owned by Indonesia’s leading nightlife powerhouse HW Group, previously known as HolyWings Group.

The group is behind some of Indonesia’s most talked-about nightlife destinations, including Atlas Beach Club in Bali, The H Club in Jakarta’s Sudirman Central Business District, as well as Helen’s ‘live’ bar, which operates multiple outlets across Indonesian cities.

In total, HW Group operates more than 69 entertainment outlets across 19 locations in Indonesia alone.

MiMi Livehouse in Tangerang is Indonesia’s first Mandarin-language bar, known for spotlighting Manyao and hardstyle music, while the Superhouse brand is famed for staging spectacular pop music concerts nightly in a modern-classic livehouse setting.

For the uninitiated, Manyao is a high-energy remix style that blends popular Mandopop hits — from artists such as Jay Chou, Eric Chou and G.E.M — with hard-hitting techno beats. The genre has built a niche following in Malaysia in recent years.

Superhouse venues have also hosted performances by some of Indonesia’s biggest names, including Dewa 19, Bunga Citra Lestari and Ari Lasso.

MiMi Superhouse KL is expected to merge the best of both concepts into a single venue.

This is not HW Group’s first foray into the KL market. The group previously collaborated with Cliff Top Group — known for owning several nightlife hotspots in TREC KL — to launch H Bar in Dutamas in May last year. The two parties are teaming up once again for MiMi Superhouse.

While an official launch date has yet to be announced, MiMi Superhouse has revealed via Instagram that Singaporean DJ Inquisitive will be among its first guest DJs.

The venue is also currently recruiting local talent, with openings across finance, marketing, and creative roles such as videographer and photographer.