KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — A teenager pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to injuring former Dang Wangi district police chief Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman during an evacuation operation in Kampung Sungai Baru three months ago.

Magistrate Nurfarahain Roslan set Feb 4 for sentencing, pending the preparation of a character report for the 16-year-old.

According to the charge, the teenager was accused of voluntarily causing hurt to intimidate Sulizmie Affendy while he was carrying out his duties as the commanding officer.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Datuk Abdul Malik, Kampung Sungai Baru, near here, between 10.50 am and 11.14 am on Sept 11, under Section 332 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of three years, a fine, or both.

In today’s proceedings, the accused, along with six others, was also charged in a separate Magistrate’s Court with participating in an unlawful assembly to oppose the eviction notice despite being ordered to disperse at the same time, date and place.

The prosecution was filed under Section 145 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri imposed a RM3,500 fine or six months’ jail on Mohd Sopirman Mohd Yunus, 31; Muhammad Redzuan Kamal Abdul Rahman, 19; Muhammad Fallah Islahudden Shah Abdul Fattah, 20; and Muhammad Azhar Salleh, 36, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Another accused, Ariffin Abu Bakar, 56, however, pleaded not guilty, and the court granted bail of RM2,800 with one surety, with mention set for Feb 4.

Meanwhile, for the two underaged accused who also pleaded guilty, the court fixed Feb 4 for sentencing to allow for the preparation of character reports. Both teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were granted bail of RM500 each with one surety.

Today’s proceedings were held in camera as they involved minors.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Joshua Tee and Nurul Farhanah Arul Hisham prosecuted, while lawyers Farith Emier Farhan Mormi, Muhammad Najib Ahmad and Nur Asniqeen Mohd Sultan appeared for the defence.

On Sept 11, the media reported that several individuals were arrested in connection with Sulizmie Affendy’s injuries during a tense enforcement operation in Kampung Sungai Baru.

He was reported to have sustained a head injury after being struck by an object thrown by an unidentified individual while managing the situation during an operation to disconnect electricity supply to several houses in the area.

The operation was carried out following a court order related to the demolition of several homes in the locality. — Bernama