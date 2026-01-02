KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Muhyiddin Yassin today said he remains the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), while reaffirming the party’s continued loyalty to Perikatan Nasional.

In a New Year message posted on Facebook, Muhyiddin addressed speculation surrounding his leadership and Bersatu’s position within the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

“I wish to emphasise that I continue to lead Bersatu as its President.

“Although I no longer lead Perikatan Nasional, Bersatu remains a principled, consistent and loyal partner within PN, and this cooperation will continue to be preserved for the sake of stability and the strength of the coalition,” he said.

He also called on party members to strengthen unity, reinforce cooperation and avoid internal divisions, saying the party must prioritise its continuity and future strength.

“At times, we need to take a step back — not as a sign of weakness, but as a strategic move to strengthen our foundations, reorganise the leadership ranks and build a more structured and sustainable party strength,” he said.