PETALING JAYA, Dec 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged all parties involved in the registration of Ramadan bazaar traders to cooperate to ensure the system runs smoothly and to prevent exploitation.

He cited Petaling Jaya as a model for more transparent bazaar management, saying its online registration system helps curb the role of middlemen and commission-taking agents.

“This is a problem we are facing. Ramadan bazaars provide an opportunity for the public, especially lower-income groups, to run businesses and earn additional income,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at Jumhuriah Mosque here.

“Those involved in the registration process should cooperate to ensure the system runs more smoothly and to prevent people from taking commissions,” he added.

Anwar said that while policy-level efforts are being made to curb commission-taking, conditions on the ground remain disorganised.

He said that based on previous policy reviews, Petaling Jaya’s experience and revenue model could serve as an example, with online registration allowing wider trader participation while ensuring clean and well-maintained facilities.

He added that if local councils and state governments were willing to cooperate, he would raise the matter with Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming to improve Ramadan bazaar facilities, including water supply arrangements and cleanliness.

“As we know, waste management enforcement began yesterday, and anyone who disposes of rubbish improperly will face action, including prosecution and fines for traders,” he said.

Yesterday, the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) began enforcement under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672), issuing offence notices to 42 individuals for littering in public places.