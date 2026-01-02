NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 2 — Police have detained two more men to assist in the investigation of an incident where one man was killed and two others injured after being attacked by a group of masked men armed with sharp objects at a restaurant in Sungai Bakap last Tuesday.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said that the two men, both in their 30s, were arrested separately around Nibong Tebal early this morning and would be remanded for seven days starting today to assist investigations.

“Further investigation is ongoing, and so far, police have detained two more men, bringing the total number of arrests to four. Based on preliminary investigations, all four men detained know each other, and police are currently actively tracking down several other suspects linked to the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He noted that during the incident, the victims were having drinks together at the restaurant before being attacked by more than 15 men armed with sharp objects.

Azizee said the three victims were businessmen. One of the two injured victims, who was previously reported to be in critical condition, is now stable but remains under doctor’s observation at Seberang Jaya Hospital, while the other is receiving treatment at the Sungai Bakap Hospital.

He added that the motive for the incident is still under investigation, and police have not ruled out the possibility that the attack was debt related.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Previously, media reported that police had detained two suspects: a 36-year-old security manager arrested in Taman Merak last Tuesday, and another suspect working in car rentals arrested on Wednesday night in Taman Cempaka.

In the 4.30pm incident last Tuesday, a group of men armed with machetes attacked the victims, allegedly due to dissatisfaction over debt issues. A 59-year-old man sustained severe head injuries and was confirmed dead, while the two other seriously injured victims were sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for treatment. — Bernama