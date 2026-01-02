KUANTAN, Jan 2 — Police rescued seven, including a heavily pregnant woman and a child, after a bridge collapsed at Sungai Mok, Rompin, this afternoon.

Rompin district police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the bridge connecting Kampung Selendang and Kampung Sungai Mok collapsed at around 8am, adding that three policemen from the Kuala Rompin police station were deployed at 2.20 pm for rescue and evacuation.

“The evacuation involved two adult men, three elderly women, a pregnant woman and a young girl. Those at highest risk were moved first to ensure their safety,” he said in a statement today.

He said all victims, aged 11 to 55, were moved in with relatives, adding that the pregnant woman, who is due on Jan 7, did not require treatment and was sent to stay with a relative in Kampung Tanam.

Meanwhile, the Rompin District Public Works Department said in a statement that Jalan Kampung Sungai Mok is closed to all vehicles from today following the bridge collapse.

“The closure affects the route at Bridge No. 1, with no alternative provided. The public is advised to follow all signs and instructions for safety,” it said. — Bernama