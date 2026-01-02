KUALA KRAI, Jan 2 — A wedding celebration in Lata Rek here turned chaotic yesterday when a suspension bridge used by guests collapsed, reportedly causing more than 50 people to fall into the Chatel Damai River.

Mukim Lata Rek village head Mohd Zaki Saari said the incident occurred at about 2pm when guests from the groom’s side, who were leaving the ceremony, met guests from the bride’s side who were arriving on the bridge, according to Berita Harian.

“More than 50 guests converged on the suspension bridge before it collapsed,” Mohd Zaki was quoted as saying.

Mohd Zaki said a man suffered a broken leg after falling onto river rocks, while a child sustained a head injury and required several stitches.

He added that three other victims suffered minor injuries and breathing difficulties, but no fatalities were reported.

The suspension bridge, which only allows pedestrian and motorcycle access, is a key route for residents living in five nearby houses and has been repaired several times in the past.

Mohd Zaki reportedly said Manek Urai state assemblyman Mohd Fauzi Abdullah visited the site yesterday afternoon, adding that inspections found the bridge’s support cables embedded in concrete were worn out and would be replaced.

He said repair works would be carried out urgently.