MARANG, Jan 2 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has confirmed that the party will take the helm of Perikatan Nasional (PN) following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as chairman of the coalition, which took effect yesterday.

He said a meeting to discuss a new PN chairman candidate would be held next week and is expected to be attended by Bersatu leaders as well.

“That meeting will involve Bersatu. The one who resigned, that is up to him, whether he wants to attend (the meeting) or not,” he told reporters after delivering a lecture at Masjid Rusila here today.

Abdul Hadi said PAS has many potential candidates, either from among religious scholars or technocrats remained tight-lipped on who would be put forward.

Asked about the possibility of him leading PN as suggested by some quarters, the Member of Parliament for Marang said he is in poor health. — Bernama