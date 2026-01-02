KUALA KRAI, Jan 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered the immediate replacement of a collapsed suspension bridge in Lata Rek, Kuala Krai, after the incident left several people injured and cut off daily access for nearby villagers.

The bridge, which gave way yesterday, had been used by residents of Kampung Pasir Jering, Dusun Ban, Dusun Bunut and Kampung Batu Pagar.

More than 50 people were affected, including a newlywed couple and their families who were crossing the bridge when it collapsed.

In a statement, the Prime Minister expressed sympathy for those injured and said the government viewed the incident seriously.

He instructed that funds be allocated without delay to rebuild the bridge to ensure the safety and convenience of residents.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department will lead the replacement works, in cooperation with relevant agencies, to ensure swift and effective action.