KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Bukit Bintang here will be closed starting at 8 am tomorrow (Saturday) to facilitate the organisation of the urban sustainability lighting innovation project programme, “I LITE U”, in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a Facebook post today, said the closure of both roads will be in effect until 3 am on January 4 (Sunday).

The Bukit Bintang area is expected to be a focal point on Jan 3 with the launch of “I LITE U”, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and is also expected to be enlivened by the presence of Oscar winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh.

The festival involves a main route stretching nearly one kilometre around Bukit Bintang and aims to enliven the city’s night-time atmosphere with captivating lighting displays, while highlighting the beauty of the urban landscape through the use of modern and sustainable technology in line with the low-carbon city agenda.

The project features light-emitting diode (LED) designs themed around chandeliers, moon lights and fairytale concepts, utilising energy-efficient technology with the installation of more than 70 LED lights.

“I LITE U” is an acronym for Innovative Lighting Infrastructure Towards Eco-elegance Urbanisation). — Bernama