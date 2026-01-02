LONDON, Jan 2 — Arsenal have never won the Premier League after being top of the table on New Year’s Day, but manager Mikel Arteta said today that his squad’s enthusiasm for the title race could finally break their historical jinx.

Arsenal sit four points clear of Manchester City at the season’s halfway point, buoyed by confidence after ending 2025 with a crushing 4-1 victory over third-placed Aston Villa to halt their winning run.

In the past, Arsenal have been guilty of seeing their lead evaporate in the second half of the season. But their odds have significantly improved, with data firm Opta saying they are heavy favourites with a 78.98 per cent chance of winning the title.

“Let’s break it (the hoodoo). That’s what they transmit every single day, you can see the desire and energy. How much they want it,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, who are 15th.

“Still five months to go, enjoy it day by day, and enjoy the process we’re in.

“We’re really happy with the position we are. It can always be better, there are things to improve. The only thing we look at is Bournemouth, the next game. We are still in early January, another five months to go. We have to do much more.”

Arsenal were also given an injury boost when Kai Havertz returned to the squad, with Arteta now spoiled for choice up front as the German fights with Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus for a spot in the starting lineup.

“It helps the team, it helps every individual. I think that’s what we want to have the options, with the manner of the games we have and the schedule,” Arteta said.

“So far we haven’t had the options, so looking forward to having everybody performing and being able to change profiles and to change them during the game as well, to pick the best players in the best condition every time.”

Rice remains an injury doubt

However, Declan Rice is still a doubt as the midfielder nurses a knee injury which kept him out of the Villa game while defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera remain sidelined.

“We don’t know yet (about Rice’s availability). We have another session today, let’s see how he comes through it and how that’s feeling. The Villa game was too early for him,” Arteta said.

“We haven’t trained yet. Today will be the first training session probably with the players who started against Villa. We will know more this afternoon.”

Arsenal’s discipline has been notably improved this season, with the team yet to see a player sent off — a stark contrast to last season’s struggles, especially against Saturday’s opponents.

“We know how important it is to maintain 11 players on the pitch. We failed to do that last year, we lost both games against Bournemouth,” Arteta said, referencing a 2-0 defeat where Arsenal were reduced to 10 men.

“We ⁠know how good of a team they are. How they can threaten you from every angle, so we know the difficulty of the game tomorrow.” — Reuters