SINGAPORE, Jan 2 — A father who turned himself in to police over the use of excessive force while disciplining his children was sentenced to 15 months’ jail on Friday.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the 47-year-old had lodged the report himself after a series of incidents involving his two sons, aged 11 and 15, from a previous marriage.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of ill-treating a child under the Children and Young Persons Act, with five other charges considered in sentencing.

The prosecution had sought a term of 16 to 18 months.

His defence argued that the offences involved “misguided discipline” rather than “unprovoked aggression”.

Court records showed that the boys were subjected to repeated physical punishments, including slapping, pinching, and caning, and were forced to kneel or denied meals. The older boy has special needs but is high-functioning, CNA reported.

The family came to the authorities’ attention after the boys’ mother moved them out of the home in January 2024, citing safety concerns. She later filed a separate police report following advice from a social worker.

Ill-treatment of a child carries a maximum penalty of eight years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$8,000, or both.