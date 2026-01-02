IPOH, Jan 2 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated another RM20 million for local authorities (PBT) in Perak to carry out repaving work on about 800 residential roads in the state.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said that from the additional RM20 million, the Manjung Municipal Council will get RM5 million, the Teluk Intan Municipal Council will get RM3.08 million, the Taiping Municipal Council will also get RM3.1 million, while the rest will go to district councils and other local authorities in Perak.

“This means that almost all local authorities in the state of Perak will be given this special allocation of RM40 million. This is the result of the Local Government Department’s wisdom through various cost-saving measures.

“All of this (repaving) will be completed before Hari Raya Aidilfitri. When we celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on March 20, 800 roads would be completed,” he said at a press conference after his working visit to Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh and the handover of an allocation of RM40 million to the Perak state government here today.

On December 23, he announced that the KPKT had allocated RM20 million to the Ipoh City Council (MBI) to carry out the repaving of 400 residential roads in the city area.

Regarding his working visit, Nga said that the wait of the residents of Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh for more than 25 years had ended when the repaving of all roads in the area had been fully completed.

“The total length of the road is approximately 3.2 kilometres with a total cost of almost RM1.9 million, as a result of Sentuhan Kasih KPKT as well as strategic and smart cooperation with Ipoh City Council,” he said.

In addition, during his working visit to Kg Tawas Hall here, Nga also handed over a cheque for RM116,760 as donation to St. Michael’s And All Angels Church Ipoh through Non-Muslim House of Worship Initiative. — Bernama