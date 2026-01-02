PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — National Defence Education Centre (Puspahanas) president Vice Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali said he would take legal action against any individual or party who publishes or re-posts defamatory statements against him.

In a statement delivered by his legal advisor, Muhammad Firdaus Jumaludin at a press conference today, Sabri said the action would include against Port Dickson Bersatu division chief, Badrul Hisham Shaharin also known as Chegu Bard, who made untrue, misleading and seriously defamatory allegations against him.

Muhammad Firdaus said all allegations, including the dissemination of photos and documents shared by certain parties on social media, had not been verified, hence he had handed the matter over to the authorities for further investigation.

“Since the source cannot be ascertained, we are handing over this matter to the proper legal process so that all questions arising in the public sphere at this time can be clarified,” he said.

Muhammad Firdaus also confirmed that Sabri had filed a police report regarding the allegations and several more follow-up reports will be submitted later.

“A police report has indeed been filed and several more follow-up reports will be filed by Datuk Sabri because we found that this matter did not start a few weeks ago, but rather since August last year, as early as 2024,” he said.

Commenting on the impact of the spread of the allegations, Muhammad Firdaus said the level of damage that has occurred now requires legal intervention given that the allegations are widely spread on various social media platforms.

“The seriousness of this damage is not only at the institutional level, but has also involved family and friends who have also been affected,” he said.

On December 31, Chegu Bard on his social media questioned the retention of a senior military officer in service despite allegedly being subject to action in connection with a corruption case. — Bernama