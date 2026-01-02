PETALING JAYA, Dec 2 — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said discussions on the possible revival of Muafakat Nasional (MN) have not reached a serious stage, adding that he has not received further information on the matter.

He said any decision on MN rests with the parties involved and does not fall within the purview of the unity government.

“What is important now is that the unity government remains intact, and all parties have committed to focusing on economic growth and the well-being of the people until the next general election,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at Jumhuriah Mosque here today.

Anwar said party splits or separations were not an issue for the unity government.

“Matters of individual ambitions or internal divisions within parties are not my concern. Any conflicts that arise are the responsibility of the parties involved, and the government will not intervene,” he added.

On Monday, PAS central election director Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor encouraged Umno members and supporters to revisit MN ahead of the 16th general election, citing its role in maintaining grassroots stability.

Sanusi, who is also the Kedah menteri besar, said PAS is open to support from Umno members who share its political vision, even if they remain within Umno’s party structure.