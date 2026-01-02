HONG KONG, Jan 2 — At 57, the wife of Hong Kong singer-actor Leo Ku has welcomed a baby boy, with the star revealing on New Year’s Day that he is now a father of two — a surprise announcement that quickly delighted fans.

Ku, 53, shared the personal news on social media, saying he and his wife, Lorraine Chan, are now parents to two sons, with their eldest, six-year-old Kuson, officially becoming a big brother.

The singer marked the moment with a heartfelt Chinese-language post reflecting on family, time and the meaning of sibling bonds.

“This is a deeply touching story about Kuson, my wife and me in 2025, something I wanted to share with everyone on the first day of the new year in 2026,” Ku wrote.

“I can’t recall exactly when it started, but Kuson often told us how much he wanted a younger brother or sister.”

Ku said that both he and Chan grew up with siblings, shaping their shared belief in the importance of growing up with brothers and sisters.

“After all, parents can accompany their children for only a part of their lives; siblings become one another’s companions for the rest of the way,” he added.

Alongside his message, Ku posted a tender photo showing what appeared to be the hands of their newly expanded family.

“Thankfully, our wish came true. Kuson and his younger brother adore each other. I will continue striving to be a good husband and father,” he wrote.

Best known for hit songs such as Love and Honesty and Never Too Late, Ku is also familiar to TV audiences through roles in Romance In The Rain and My Fair Princess 3.

Ku and Chan kept their relationship largely private for nearly two decades before registering their marriage in Las Vegas in 2014.

He only announced the birth of Kuson in March 2020, when the baby was already about three months old.

Hong Kong media noted that Chan’s pregnancy at 57 places her close to a recent Hong Kong record.

In 2025, the wife of actor Brian Wong gave birth to her second child at the age of 58, drawing attention to later-in-life motherhood.