Cardiff need 10 more points to avoid the drop, says Warnock

LONDON, April 12 — Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock believes the Welsh club need 10 points from their six remaining games to have any chance of preserving their Premier League status.

“They are so important the games now, we’re running out of time and points,” Warnock told a news conference today.

Bournemouth, winless in three league games, face their south coast rivals Brighton tomorrow, and Warnock does not expect Eddie Howe’s side to lend Cardiff a helping hand in the relegation battle.

“I’m not optimistic about Brighton losing any points on Saturday. I don’t think Eddie will mind me saying that Bournemouth seem to have hit a bit of a brick wall at the minute,” he added.

“We have to take three points from our next two games. We need 10 points really, to have any chance whatsoever.”

Warnock said his players are ready to give everything during a daunting season run-in which includes matches against Liverpool and Manchester United.

“Everyone presumes we won’t get anything against Liverpool or Man United (in our later fixtures), I don’t see it that way,” Warnock said.

“I’ve never seen anything other than a fighting spirit. The dressing room has not been like that this season, even when we have had poor results.”

Meanwhile, Warnock has been charged by the English Football Association over the comments he made about the match officials following a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea last weekend.

The 70-year-old called the officials the “worst in the world” after Chelsea scored an 84th minute equaliser through Cesar Azpilicueta, who appeared to be in an offside position.

Warnock has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3 relating to comments made in post-match interviews and a radio interview the following day. He has until Tuesday to respond to the charges. — Reuters